Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: 985 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Decline

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 985 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .06% to 3.18%. Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 505. Of those hospitalized, 377 adults are in acute care and...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

