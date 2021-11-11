Woman chokes man, smashes bottle over bystander’s head

Seattle Police Car Seattle Police Car

Seattle police arrested a woman who they say randomly attacked a man and then turned on a bystander who tried to help him.

On Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreen’s parking lot in the 2300 block of South Jackson Street in the Central District.

Officers found a man and a woman who had been attacked.

The man said a woman who he did not know came up behind him, threw her arm around his neck and began to choke him.

He told police her grip was so tight that he couldn’t break free and began to lose consciousness when a female bystander intervened and stopped the attack.

The bystander said the attacker responded by picking up a bottle and smashing it over her head. The victim told police the woman then lunged at her with the broken bottle to try to cut her throat.

According to the bystander, “the only thing that prevented her from being stabbed was the fact that she was already falling from the blow to her head and the lunge missed,” a Seattle police incident report said.

Police found the suspect a short distance away and placed her under arrest.

Both victims were able to identify the woman as their attacker before they were taken to the hospital.

Officers said an illegal knife and some heroin was found on the woman, who was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of two counts of felony assault.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group