Taylor Swift geared up to paint the town Red for her re-recorded Taylor’s Version drop at midnight on Thursday with a couple of late-night appearances. Her first stop was as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The audience was made up entirely of veterans in honor of Veterans Day, Fallon announced at the top of the show. Swift joined Fallon to play a round of “Box of Lies.” The game featured nine boxes with objects in it. They each then took turns describing what was in the box, and could either lie about it or tell the truth, and then had to decide if the other was lying or not. Turns out they are both good at fibbing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO