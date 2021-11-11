CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Rocky IV’ Co-Star Dolph Lundgren Almost Killed Him During Fight Scene

By Jason Brow
 5 days ago

‘Rocky IV’ was almost Sylvester Stallone’s last movie – ever! While revisiting the classic film, Sly revealed that he almost ended ‘talking to angels’ after throwing hands with Dolph Lundgren.

Sylvester Stallone almost went down for the count while filming his now-iconic fight scene with Dolph Lundgren while filming 1985’s Rocky IV. “The first thing we shot — my entrance, his entrance and then, the introductions, and then, the fight,” Sylvester, 75, said in The Making of ROCKY VS. DRAGO, posted to Sly’s YouTube page. Apparently, both Sly and Dolph went method for this climactic showdown. “And then, I [get] really injured during the fight,” said Stallone. “I had to be flown into intensive care to California from Canada.”

“I stayed in intensive care for four days,” said Sly. “We decided to have a reshoot. I said [to Dolph], ‘why don’t you just come in the first round and just take me apart. Just unload on me, and I’ll do my best to defend myself. And then, the fight will begin. It shows your actual dominance.’ And that’s what’s in the original movie. Well, [Lundgren] pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it in the moment, but later that night, my heart started to swell. He bruised the pericardial sac, which is usually when the heart hits the chest. Kinda like in a car accident, when your chest hits the steering wheel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxPdt_0ctd4hmN00
‘Rocky IV’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

“My blood pressure went up to 260, and they thought I was going to be talking to angels,” adds Sly. “Next thing I know, I’m on this emergency, low-altitude flight to St. John’s Hospital. I’m in intensive care surrounded by nuns. Then after that, I had to go back and finish the fight. Crazy, huh?”

Rocky IV captured the Cold War sentiment of the times, with Dolph Lundgren – a Swedish actor – playing the Russian boxer. The legacy of Rocky Vs. Drago is revisited in Creed II, the 2018 sequel that saw Donnie Creed (Michael B. Jordan) take on Drago’s son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). Ivan Drago – spoiler alert – is the fighter who kills Creed’s father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), in Rocky IV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoL68_0ctd4hmN00
Dolph Lundgren, left, poses with Executive Producer Sylvester Stallone, right, on the red carpet at the premiere of DAZN’s “ONE NIGHT: JOSHUA VS. RUIZ,” a documentary film, in 2019 ( Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

To celebrate the film’s anniversary – it turned 35 in 2020, but obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any birthday celebration – a special “Ultimate Director’s Cut” of the film will be shown in a one-night-only, Fathom in-theatre event on Nov. 11. The event “includes an introduction and Q&A with Sylvester Stallone,” according to the Fathom event’s website.” The viewing will also include “40 minutes of never-before-seen footage” and promises “more intense fight scenes” than the original theatrical cut.

doniphanherald.com

Sylvester Stallone feared death when Rocky IV scene went wrong

Sylvester Stallone nearly died during the making of 'Rocky IV'. The 75-year-old actor recalled how doctors feared that he would be "talking to angels" after he was badly injured by Dolph Lundgren - who played Rocky's nemesis Ivan Drago in the 1985 film – when a fight scene went badly wrong.
MOVIES
CBS Philly

Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young Attend ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut At Philadelphia Film Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It doesn’t get more Philly than this — Rocky and Paulie reunite on the red carpet! They were in town for the premiere of the director’s cut of “Rocky IV.” Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young joined fans for Thursday night’s screening at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City on the film’s 35th anniversary. In it, Philly’s own Rocky Balboa defeated Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in the Cold War Classic. Fans, you’ll probably remember Dolph Lundgren played Drago. The director’s cut is now available on-demand and digital everywhere.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Sylvester Stallone releases ‘Rocky IV’ director’s cut in theaters for one day only

Listen to Dolph Lundgren discuss Ivan Drago on our “Beyond the Fame” podcast. The original “Rocky” (1976) remains that rare breed of Italian Stallion that was both groundbreaking enough to win Best Picture and such a crowd pleaser that it became the year’s box-office champ, earning the title of the most influential sports movie ever made.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Sylvester Stallone comments on the meetings

A few days after the release of the Director’s Cut of Rocky 4 on Youtube, a new video has appeared in which Sylvester Stallone comments on the choreography of one of the most iconic meetings in history, also revealing some small technical problems. Rocky IV: Rocky vs Dragon The Ultimate...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Sylvester Stallone's Doc About Re-Editing 'Rocky vs. Drago'

"Everyone dreams to have an opportunity to 'go for it' one time… At least you had the opportunity." If you haven't heard, there's a new "Ultimate Director's Cut" of Rocky IV being re-released this month (view the trailer here). Sylvester Stallone's Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago is playing in theaters tonight (November 11th) at a one-night-only event before being re-released on Blu-ray + VOD. Stallone went back to the editing room and ended up adding 40 minutes(!!) of footage, in addition to making other tweaks. Rocky IV is both written & directed by Stallone, and it's one of the most iconic because of the Rocky vs. Drago showdown. In addition to the new "Ultimate Director's Cut", there's a feature-length (93 minute) documentary about the process. It's a bit rough around the edges, but that's what makes it fascinating. The film follows Stallone day after day as he heads to the editing suite to work on the new cut, and talks about everything about making it and updating it and making movies and everything else. It's free to watch and available to view on YouTube.
MOVIES
Collider

Sylvester Stallone on His New Cut of ‘Rocky IV’ and the Other Films He’d Love to Re-Edit

With Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director's Cut now available On Demand and Digital, I recently had the chance to speak with writer-director Sylvester Stallone about re-editing the movie thirty-five years later. If you’re not aware, Stallone spent a lot of the pandemic reworking the movie, which included adding forty minutes of never-before-seen footage, re-editing the fight scenes, altering the music, adding a new opening that recaps Rocky III, and removing scenes like Paulie’s robot.
MOVIES
dequeenbee.com

Sylvester Stallone tried to 'repair' Rocky IV during quarantine

Sylvester Stallone attempted to “repair” Rocky IV during COVID-19. The 75-year-old Hollywood star - who plays the title character Rocky Balboa - took the time given to him during the pandemic to reassess his filmography and believed he “could do a lot better” on the 1985 boxing movie - that he starred, wrote and directed - which is the highest grossest movie of the entire franchise.
MOVIES
