It’s the ‘9.9 Percent’ you should be worried about

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJingle, jingle, jangle. That’s the sound of Almost Payday: a little coin in your pocket, just waiting for some folding paper to join it. Judging by that jingle alone, the rich get richer and the poor, well, you know. You also know where you are on the spectrum, and it ain’t...

wdet.org

How the 9.9 Percent, Not the 1 Percent, Is Driving Inequality in the United States

Author Matthew Stewart highlights the wealth and power inequalities perpetuated by America’s false free market economy. Most Americans are familiar with the “1 percent” — those at the top who hold the most wealth, despite paying a true federal tax rate of only 3.4 percent between 2014 and 2018. Historian and philosopher Matthew Stewart argues there is a larger group of 9.9 percent who account for the nation’s most money, setting America’s wealth gap back to where it was during the pre-depression era.
Washington Post

How the self-serving attitudes of the 9.9 percent perpetuate inequality

Nick Romeo is a critic and journalist based in Athens. He is writing a book on the people and ideas defining a new paradigm in economics. Early in the 20th century, a feminist and part-time game designer named Lizzie Magie invented a board game called The Landlord’s Game. One method of playing involved buying properties, creating monopolies and charging rents to others. But a second way of playing was intended to illustrate the ideas of the progressive economist Henry George. When players acquired a monopoly, they had to pay money into a common fund, so that individual success enriched everyone. The game ended when the poorest player doubled his or her original stake.
The Motley Fool

Should Intuitive Surgical Investors Be Worried About Competition?

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has dominated the surgical robotics market for nearly three decades. But with more companies delving into this space, could Intuitive Surgical end up relinquishing some of its market share over the next few years? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 19, Fool contributors Clay Bruning and Brian Withers discuss this question and go over some key highlights from the company's third-quarter earnings results.
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
astrology.com

2021 Chinese Horoscope

HARNESS YOUR ENERGY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES IN THE YEAR OF THE METAL OX!. Continuing the elemental focus of the year of the Rat, the year of the metal Ox helps us stay methodical and focused, but will also reward our hard work. The glittery energy of the metal Ox is fortunate in terms of work and career, but it will also leave room for us to focus on our closest relationships.
AFP

Ifeoma Ozoma: US tech whistleblower helping others speak out

Being a whistleblower comes down to careful preparation but also an eye trained for dirty tricks, said Ifeoma Ozoma, an ex-employee of several Silicon Valley giants turned revealer of tech world wrongdoing. "I planned it like a program or product launch. Obviously the experience is something very personal, but I approached it like work," she told AFP. While Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has become a figurehead for the fight against social media's faults, there are others in the tech world, like Ozoma, who have also taken big risks to stand up. An African-American, former policymaker relations specialist for Google, Pinterest and Facebook, she continues to work for ethics in tech, but from the outside, via her consulting firm Earthseed.
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
