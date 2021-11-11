CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What Really Happens To Your Brain When You Form A New Habit

By Alexa Sooter
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEiJh_0ctd4ZfR00

Odds are that you've watched at least one YouTube video on the best way to form new habits. Or if YouTube isn't your thing, you've probably picked up at least one book on kicking bad habits and replacing them with new, healthier behaviors. The one thing all the videos and books have in common is that they reference back to the brain. Their tips usually boil down to tricking our brains into cooperating with the new habit instead of going with what we're used to.

There's science to back them up, of course. Our brains are hard to fool, especially when it comes to habits. This is because repeated actions create a sort of "path of least resistance," some of which are formed before we are really in control of our own preferences and actions. And many of them create a cue-to-reward loop that reinforces the behavior, as the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill explains.

But if you can game the system -- for example, by replacing the bad habit with a good one that still provides a similar reward -- you can trick your brain into accepting new habits. You'll also set off some interesting processes in your brain: processes that researchers have been studying to learn about the way our brains respond to habitual actions .

Specific Neurons Fire Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqBzq_0ctd4ZfR00

Despite all the research we have conducted on the brain, it is still a vast mystery to us. Unraveling that mystery is exactly what MIT's McGovern Institute for Brain Research was set up to do. Numerous studies and papers have come out of the institute, but one particular 2016 paper in the Journal of Neurophysiology caught the attention of habit specialists almost immediately. It was co-authored by MIT's Ann Graybiel, a brain and cognitive science professor and a McGovern Institute investigator. The study found that a specific pair of neurons fired up every time lab mice began a habitual task. When the mice finished the task -- in this case, moving a series of levers -- the neurons fired again. Graybiel and her team concluded that these neurons bookended the habits.

Though this research is a few years old, researchers still aren't sure what exactly this means for the future of habit research. They do know, however, that our brains likely react the same, with neurons lighting up to signal the beginning and end of each habit, the flares bookending each set of behaviors. It's an interesting breakthrough that sheds light on just how our brains signal habits and may give future insight into the process of habit formation .

Read this next: The Science Behind Developing And Changing Your Habits

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Wreck Your Brain

The brain is a complex computer no one has managed to quite hack; there's still much we don't understand about the incredibly elaborate processing center for the human body. But that doesn't mean brain health is completely out of your control. There are plenty of things you can do every day to improve your cognitive health—and conversely, some bad habits that can damage your brain beyond repair. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
News4Jax.com

The 4 worst habits for your brain

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is well-known that a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle are not only bad for your body, but also your brain. But there are some lesser-known things that could be wrecking your brain, too. Do you like to go to concerts or listen to loud music with...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Mice
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
New York Post

The four hidden signs of dementia to look out for in your loved ones

Age-related changes can happen to all of us but it’s important to know when these are a little more serious. Dementia affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older. Memory-loss and confusion are key signs of dementia but can sometimes be confused with general ageing. There are many...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Recognizing Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Perhaps it’s those perpetually “misplaced” car keys. Or maybe it’s a major personality change or an inability to remember the names of once-familiar objects that has you suspecting – dreading, really – that you or a loved one might be confronting a serious memory disorder. Don’t speculate; get checked by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
882
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy