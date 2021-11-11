How to prep your vehicle for winter driving

No matter your car’s age, the OtoZen driving assistant easily and affordably turns it into a smart, distraction-free vehicle. It offers the latest safety tech, such as audio alerts, Alexa access, emergency assistance, auto-meeting dialer (for conference calls), and mileage tracking. Plus, it has unique features, like providing audio reminders based on your location or calendar. Others can also request your live location and ETA, and it updates them with automated arrival notifications. OtoZen brings safety and tech to any car by allowing you to selectively block texting and distracting apps and notifications. It also adds hands-free control for music, navigation, and more. Proactively prevent speeding with High-Speed Alerts and Drive Score, along with AI-powered reports to show driving behavior. OtoZen’s all-in-one safe driving assistant keeps you focused, organized, and connected to friends and family. That’s all while giving you control over your privacy and visibility.
Comments / 0