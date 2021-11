If Adrian Peterson was ready to call it quits on his NFL career as the 2021 season got underway, the veteran running back had a noteworthy gig waiting for him. Peterson, 36, signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Nov. 2, mere days after all-world RB Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending foot injury. The 15th-year pro since has been promoted to the Titans’ active roster, and he’ll be available to play Sunday night when Tennessee visits the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO