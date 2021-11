Earlier this year, the "War of the Bounty Hunters" event in the pages of Star Wars comics brought with it a number of exciting reveals, not only for underexplored elements of the franchise, but also bringing with it new ramifications for what we thought we knew about the narrative. A key component of the narrative was establishing that the criminal organization of the Crimson Dawn was alive and well during the events of the original trilogy, thanks to the leadership of Qi'ra, with the upcoming "Crimson Reign" event set to explore the next chapter in the organization's history. Writer Charles Soule recently hinted at one of the plot points of the event, which features the Knights of Ren heading to Mustafar.

