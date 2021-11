Transitioning from military to civilian life can be disorienting, confusing, and leave you not sure of where to even start with navigating a new, unfamiliar world. The abrupt and dramatic change from one lifestyle to another is difficult enough. Now imagine doing it without eyesight, or with one arm, or with a traumatic brain injury that makes it difficult to concentrate. Add onto that another challenge — not having a supportive employer.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO