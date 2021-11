In recent times, many countries are conforming to the crypto world, with El Salvador’s policy of utilizing Bitcoin being at the forefront of their new venture. The next country to jump on the crypto bandwagon is the African country – Zimbabwe. The government authorities have been specifically following the rising demand for crypto among its people, which has been viewed as an immaculate route for economic growth. The country has welcomed the increasing demand for regulations in the crypto sector. The government of Zimbabwe is planning to use the largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal payments option to satisfy the skyrocketing demand and ensure the use of the technology in the industry.

