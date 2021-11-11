Marcell Ateman: Reverts to practice squad

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
The Odell Beckham Jr. era didn’t start on the right foot for the Rams. On Monday night, they were dismantled by the 49ers in arguably their worst performance of the season. Beckham joined the Rams in large part because they have a championship-caliber roster. However, the former All-Pro didn’t receive many targets in his first game with the team. In fact, he finished Monday’s game with just two receptions for 18 yards.
We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
Did Julian Edelman like playing for the New England Patriots? Does he like Tom Brady? Why do we ask? Because we’re getting mixed signals. He recently went on an angry Patriots rant after ripping the team earlier in the season. Sprinkled in there was his proclamation that he was rooting...
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on his status, however, is very encouraging. On Saturday, the Panthers officially activated McCaffrey from injured reserve. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Patriots. The...
The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
