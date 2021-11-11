Marcell Ateman: Reverts to practice squad

The Odell Beckham Jr. era didn’t start on the right foot for the Rams. On Monday night, they were dismantled by the 49ers in arguably their worst performance of the season. Beckham joined the Rams in large part because they have a championship-caliber roster. However, the former All-Pro didn’t receive many targets in his first game with the team. In fact, he finished Monday’s game with just two receptions for 18 yards.

