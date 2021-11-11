Blake Bortles: Heads to practice squad

The Aaron Rodgers news cycle today has been wild. Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and going into league protocols wasn’t something I was expecting to take over a news cycle. Neither was the storyline of Rodgers being secretly unvaccinated, leading reporters to believe he was based on cagey commentary saying (via Rob Demovsky): “I’ve been immunized” and adding he wouldn’t judge teammates who didn’t get the vaccination. It has opened a bag of worms in terms of all sorts of discussions.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO