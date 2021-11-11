Blake Bortles: Heads to practice squad

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
The Aaron Rodgers news cycle today has been wild. Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and going into league protocols wasn’t something I was expecting to take over a news cycle. Neither was the storyline of Rodgers being secretly unvaccinated, leading reporters to believe he was based on cagey commentary saying (via Rob Demovsky): “I’ve been immunized” and adding he wouldn’t judge teammates who didn’t get the vaccination. It has opened a bag of worms in terms of all sorts of discussions.
On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers saw third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert test positive for COVID-19. Then on Wednesday, starter Aaron Rodgers followed suit, testing positive himself. As a result of Rodgers’ status as an unvaccinated player, he will be out a minimum of ten days, ensuring that he will be out on Sunday for the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you are a fan of the National Football League, or maybe the former television show ‘The Good Place,’ chances are you know the name Blake Bortles. The former quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18 has since played for the Los Angeles Rams (2019 and 2020), Denver Broncos (2020) and was a member of the Packers’ practice squad earlier this season before he was released in July.
Blake Bortles is officially in place to be Jordan Love‘s backup on Sunday in Kansas City. The Packers announced today that Bortles has been elevated from their practice squad to their active roster. With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert both on the COVID-19 list, Love will start and Bortles will be the next man up.
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) — The Blake Bortles era is over in Green Bay–again. The backup quarterback was released from the team’s practice squad Monday. Bortles was signed to the team after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after third-string backup QB Kurt Benkert had tested positive.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated quarterback Kurk Benkert from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced the move Monday afternoon along with the Packers releasing QB Blake Bortles. Bortles signed with Green Bay in the early months of the summer this year, but was cut shortly after. When […]
The Green Bay Packers originally acquired veteran quarterback and 2014 first-round draft pick Blake Bortles in May when reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers was away from the organization during the offseason. Green Bay parted ways with Bortles in July but later added him to the practice squad so he could be elevated to the active roster to serve as a backup for Jordan Love after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated player ahead of what became a loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 7.
