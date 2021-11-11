CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI seeks Connecticut serial bank robber

By Greg Little
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The FBI is requesting help from the public in locating a suspect wanted for a series of bank robberies throughout Connecticut starting in September with a monetary reward, authorities said.

Christian Velez, 23, is wanted in on federal robbery and firearm offenses for his alleged involvement in the robberies, officials said. He is also wanted in other states where multiple state arrest warrants have been issues.

The complaint alleges Velez with violating the Hobbs Act and using a firearm during his crime of violence.

Velez should be considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies, authorities said.

The Hobbs Act is defined as anyone who obstructs commerce by robbery or extortion.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Velez's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s New Haven Field Office at (203) 503-5580 or to submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov .

