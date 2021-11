Last Thursday, October 28, Kanab played host to an impressive crowd of state officials, industry experts, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts at a special summit put on by the state Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR). The goal of the summit was twofold: first to showcase the incredible beauty and potential of southern Utah, and second to bring anyone interested in investing in and exploring that potential together.

