Biden announces plan to ID, treat vets’ ills from toxic air

A pizzeria in President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington recently took sparkling water off the menu because it got so pricey managers figured no one would buy it. At the car dealership that Biden's presidential motorcade occasionally passes when he comes to town, sales people have had trouble keeping new vehicles in stock, while prices for their used models have climbed ever higher in recent months. "Each day is a new day. We're not really sure what's going to happen in the business or in the economy when we wake up in the morning," said Jim Ursomarso, vice president of Union Park Automotive. The wave of inflation that's swept the United States this year as Covid-19 vaccines have helped businesses reopen and consumers spend has spared no part of the country -- not even Wilmington, the city that has provided a backdrop for much of Biden's political career.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO