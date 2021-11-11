Of service and sacrifice: Windsor Locks honors veterans with handmade quilts and heartfelt thanks

Army veteran Stanley Ziemian, 96, who spent two years in the service in the 1950's during the Korean War, wipes away tears after the Quilt of Valor was placed on him, during a ceremony in front of his Windsor Locks home where on Wednesday. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

WINDSOR LOCKS — The town’s senior center — along with a caravan of vehicles driven by staff members, town officials, residents, a busload of Windsor Locks High School students, and members of the Police and Fire departments — surprised six veterans on Wednesday with handmade quilts and heartfelt thanks for their service and sacrifice for the nation.

On the eve of Veterans Day and with horns honking and people waving American flags, the large group of well-wishers showed up at the homes of veterans Lawrence Montemerlo, Richard Rehnberg, Stanley Ziemian, Harold Quagliaroli, Charles Rossi, and Thomas Durkin.

“On behalf of all the grateful citizens of Windsor Locks, I thank you for your service to this great nation of ours,” First Selectman J. Christopher Kervick said to the men who came out of their houses with friends and family to greet the crowd.

The veterans, whose families knew about the event, seemed surprised to hear the patriotic music and see so many carloads of people pull up at their homes.

Senior Center Director Ann Marie Claffey and Michelle Hill, a Marine and the town’s director of veterans services, greeted each veteran and spoke to them about their service to the country.

Claffey’s grandson, Patrick Claffey, presented each veteran with a box of cookies, which was a gift from the VFW. Each veteran also received a handmade quilt crafted by members of the senior center’s Quilt Club.

Ann Marie Claffey said thousands of quilters all over the country work on quilts daily for veterans, inspired by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which was founded in Winterset, Iowa in 2003 by Blue Star mother Catherine Roberts. The foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.

“This quilt has a simple message: we honor you, we know freedom is not free, this is to comfort you and remind you of a grateful community and nation,” Claffey told each veteran.

Club members Joyce Hamilton, Josephine Lingua, Cathy Vaughn, and Susan Cohen brought the quilts to the men. Others who helped make the quilts but were unable to attend the caravan event are Sue Turkington, Beth Weisel, Maryann Clark, Nancy Scofield, Carol Tuttle, Cheryl Brown, and Joanne Tryba.

The caravan’s first stop was at the home of Montemerlo, 93, the only World War II veteran honored. Drafted in 1944 as a private first class, he served as a mechanic until the end of the war. Montemerlo’s military service did not end there, however. He re-enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and served three years during the Korean War as a tech staff sergeant.

HONORING SERVICE AND SACRIFICE

WHO: Windsor Locks veterans Lawrence Montemerlo, Richard Rehnberg, Stanley Ziemian, Harold Quagliaroli, Charles Rossi, and Thomas Durkin.

WHAT: A caravan of well-wishers surprised the veterans at their homes Wednesday with music, flags, cookies, and a handmade quilt.

The next veteran, Rehnberg, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1949-1952, also has a meaningful birth date — Nov. 11, Veterans Day. He turns 92 today. In 1956, he joined the Air Force Reserves where he served as a senior master sergeant for 30 years with the 337th military squadron.

Ziemian, 96, was the oldest veteran the caravan visited. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

Quagliaroli, 91, served in the Air National Guard as a master sergeant inventory management supervisor during the Korean War. In 1968, he re-enlisted in the Connecticut Air National Guard until his retirement in 1981 after 38 years of service.

Rossi, 86, served in the Air Force as an airman first class for four years.

Durkin, 86, served his country for 42 years as a Marine from 1953-1957, and in the Air Force from 1959-1995. By the time he retired, Durkin had logged in more than 10,000 hours in the air.

“You’re standing tall, as a Marine should,” Kervick told him. Durkin was outside his house with friend Joe Valbona, also a veteran, who served in Germany with the Army.

Bill Fiocchetta, a Granby resident who grew up in Windsor Locks, said the town is extremely appreciative of its veterans and honors them on Memorial Day as well.

Fiocchetta, who is Ann Marie Claffey’s brother, said their father, Albert, was also a veteran — a career Navy man from 1942-1961 who was stationed in Italy and North Africa during World War II. Following the war, Fiocchetta said, his father was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island before meeting his mother and starting a family in Windsor Locks.

The senior center usually honors the veterans with a dinner but due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, officials came up with the novel idea of having a caravan stop by each veteran’s home around Veterans Day. Claffey said it seemed best to follow the precautions for a second year in a row.