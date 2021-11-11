CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

PHOTOS: Saluting veterans at Glens Falls and Queensbury nursing homes

By Jay Petrequin
 5 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Glens Falls Center and the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing both celebrated Veterans Day a day early. On Wednesday, the local veteran residents of both nursing homes were saluted and thanked for their service.

At Glens Falls Center, 15 veterans were visited remotely by a 2nd grade class from Glens Falls Elementary School, who read the Pledge of Allegiance over Zoom. The kids were introduced to the veterans, got to ask questions, and heard from VFW Commander Butch Hurburt.

At the Warren Center in Queensbury, Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough and State Senator Dan Stec joined in on an event that includes a 21-gun salute and color guard, all honoring veterans at the center.

    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
  Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
  Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
  Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    New York State Senator Dan Stec greets veterans at a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    New York State Senator Dan Stec greets veterans at a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)
    Veterans are honored in a day-early recognition of Veterans Day at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)

“We were so happy that the real feel of Veteran’s Day happened this year in 2021,” said Holly Desnoyers, Recreation Director at Warren Center.  “Our vets were honored last year, but it was quiet and we thanked them for their service.  This year, it was a beautiful ceremony.”

