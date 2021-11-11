PHOTOS: Saluting veterans at Glens Falls and Queensbury nursing homes
By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
5 days ago
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Glens Falls Center and the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing both celebrated Veterans Day a day early. On Wednesday, the local veteran residents of both nursing homes were saluted and thanked for their service.
At Glens Falls Center, 15 veterans were visited remotely by a 2nd grade class from Glens Falls Elementary School, who read the Pledge of Allegiance over Zoom. The kids were introduced to the veterans, got to ask questions, and heard from VFW Commander Butch Hurburt.
At the Warren Center in Queensbury, Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough and State Senator Dan Stec joined in on an event that includes a 21-gun salute and color guard, all honoring veterans at the center.
“We were so happy that the real feel of Veteran’s Day happened this year in 2021,” said Holly Desnoyers, Recreation Director at Warren Center. “Our vets were honored last year, but it was quiet and we thanked them for their service. This year, it was a beautiful ceremony.”
