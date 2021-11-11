Footage of car hitting police officer shown to jury in attempted murder trial
Shropshire Star
5 days ago
Zeng Xing Yu is accused of attempting to murder Pc Neil Kerr on July 21 last year when he drove into him in Glasgow. A jury has been played footage of the moment a police officer was hit by a car in Glasgow, as the trial of the man accused of...
This is the moment a female Met officer is crushed by an undercover police car during a robbery chase in South London today. Video shared on social media shows the officer running to the boot of her vehicle on Rowan Road in Mitcham at around 10am. A black unmarked police...
A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
Authorities want the man charged with killing a Blaine woman in an October hit-and-run back in jail, after they say he violated his release conditions. Charges filed against John R. Jones accuse him of crashing into Bridget OKeefe Dunn as she walked her dog along 109th Avenue Northeast near Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine on Oct. 25. She suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal.
CHICAGO - . A CTA passenger was stabbed multiple times, and a police officer was injured, in an attack on a CTA platform on Sunday. The attack happened at the CTA platform along Dearborn near Van Buren in the Loop around 5:45 p.m. The attacker got into a fight with...
A woman allegedly hit and injured a Herrin cop with a vehicle as she fled Friday, according to a news release. Herrin Police Officer T. Bond and M. Williams had received a complaint of two 18-year-old females causing a disturbance at 5:55 p.m. in the 300 block of North 18th Street.
A pair of teenage boys kidnapped, raped and attempted to murder a young woman during an armed carjacking on Halloween at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University, according to arrest warrants. Ja’Real Tavon Warren, 17, of Green Sea, and Mije Basnight, 16, were both arrested separately last week on...
A woman is in jail after hitting a Sperry police officer with her car early this morning. SPD pulled over Makaylah Burton for a traffic stop after 1 a.m. Things escalated between Burton and the officer so she was placed in handcuffs. Burton then slipped out of them and got into her car then drove towards the officer hitting him across the highway.
ASTORIA, Queens — An NYPD officer was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a car fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Queens, authorities said Sunday. According to police, two officers attempted to conduct the car stop of a white Mercedes Benz around 12:20 p.m. on 22nd Street, near 37th Avenue, in the […]
CHRISTIANSBURG — Rusty Nevians Sutphin agreed Monday that the evidence against him was sufficient for a grand jury to hear, and a judge quickly certified charges that included the attempted murder of his wife. Sutphin, 38, of Willis, was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy in August as he...
A terrifying kidnapping ordeal in Georgia ended with the best possible outcome last week when a family was reunited with their missing 1-year-old boy, but police now say an innocent 60-year-old man was shot dead when some of the child’s family members went full vigilante in the chaotic hours after his disappearance.
By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a 1-year-old boy and 28-year-old man were wounded by gunfire in Chatham Thursday.
Maalik Lumpkins, 19, of the 10000 block of South Emerald Avenue, is facing charges of felony attempted murder. He’s being identified as one of the offenders who was involved in the shooting, according to police.
CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head after being caught in crossfire Thursday at 75th and State. He’s home and expected to make a full recovery, but he will need surgery later this month to remove the bullet fragments from his forehead.
The 28-year-old was inside of a separate vehicle when he was shot in the chest and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Lumpkins was also shot in the incident. He was taken into custody late Thursday in the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue, at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
He’s set to appear in bond court Sunday.
A 26-year-old Baltimore resident has been sentenced in connection with the 2019 attempted murder of a man in Brooklyn Park. Andy Enoch Reyes was sentenced to 60 years with all but 50 years suspended. An Anne Arundel County jury found Reyes guilty on April 30, 2021.
A police officer has told a court of the moment she saw her colleague lying unresponsive on the ground after he had been run over. Zeng Xing Yu also known as Wenji Yu, is accused of driving a car into Pc Neil Kerr on July 21 last year, striking him on the head and the body and then driving with him on the bonnet.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A written plea of not guilty has been submitted to Broward court on behalf of Jason Banegas in the shooting death of Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino.
On October 17th, Chirino was shot and killed in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive when he went to check out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars.
Chirino, 28, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.
Hollywood police Office Yandy Chirino died after being shot in the line of duty. (Source: Hollywood Police)
Banegas, 18, was out of jail and on probation for burglary and drug charges when the shooting happened. He reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off as the two scuffled.
He has been charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.
Chirino had been with the Hollywood police department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.
RIVERSIDE, CA — Riverside County Superior Court Judge Charles Koosed Friday upheld the jury’s recommendation for a death penalty sentence in the retrial of 2001 murder case against Steve Woodruff for killing a police officer. In 2001, the police officer was responding to a noise complaint near Woodruff’s home when...
A 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a man waiting for his 9-year-old cousin to get off a school bus in Bridgeport Wednesday, police said. The teen was behind the wheel of the getaway car — which had been stolen — at the time of his arrest, they said. He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Bridgeport after being charged with criminal ...
