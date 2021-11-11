CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Footage of car hitting police officer shown to jury in attempted murder trial

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeng Xing Yu is accused of attempting to murder Pc Neil Kerr on July 21 last year when he drove into him in Glasgow. A jury has been played footage of the moment a police officer was hit by a car in Glasgow, as the trial of the man accused of...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

