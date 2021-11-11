The Bride of Krampus – Indie Horror Movie ‘Sister Krampus’ Releasing This Holiday Season

It’s kind of fair to think that this As Above, So Below suffered due to lack of star power, not because it was unpopular. It earned back its budget in a big way since the movie only cost around $5 million to make and it ended up making slightly over $40 million at the box office. The problem lies more in the fact that it was less memorable for a few reasons and, as it goes with horror movies, it didn’t exactly create a legend that people were willing to keep following for one reason or another. This is the type of story that I would have been entranced with when I was a teenager, but the whole idea of shooting this movie from the perspective of the actors is something that has been popular but also kind of run its course at times since people can’t always handle the shaky camera angles. There are other factors that might have made this movie slip from public notice so quickly, but a big part of it does feel that it didn’t have enough big names in it for a lot of people, since this is part of how horror movies tend to thrive.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO