The Bride of Krampus – Indie Horror Movie ‘Sister Krampus’ Releasing This Holiday Season

Despite their reputation for cheesiness, these films changed the horror game, and our present idea of a scary movie is a result of these classics. The 1980s were a transformative time for pop culture — the quality of music and film improved drastically. Content became more accessible, allowing genuine fan bases to build, and the VCR grew in popularity, creating a new marketplace for movies. Due to all of these factors, the horror genre had the opportunity to grow more than ever before. Fresh plot lines, exciting characters and cutting-edge special effects were all new aspects of moviemaking embraced by horror filmmakers. Tom Savini, makeup and special effects artist for “Friday the 13th,” called the ‘80s “the splatter decade.” Horror movies were finally taken seriously in the way that they deserved.
