Law

Video and photos: Day 8 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Muscatine Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own...

muscatinejournal.com

cbslocal.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Second Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict, After Watching Videos Of Shootings; Defense Calls For Mistrial Again

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial completed a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but spent about 45 minutes reviewing video evidence from the case. Meanwhile, issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to call for a mistrial again. The jury will resume...
KENOSHA, WI
#Defense Attorneys
kyma.com

Judge says ‘there appears to be intentional discrimination’ in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black juror

After a long and contentious jury selection process in a coastal Georgia county in preparation for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, a panel of 12 people was chosen Wednesday — consisting of one Black member and 11 White members. The jury was selected after a two-and-a-half-week selection process that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law
Politics
The Independent

QAnon Shaman likens himself to Jesus and Gandhi in rambling sentencing speech

Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon Shaman," spoke at his sentencing trial, giving a rambling speech about accountability and likening his situation to those faced by Jesus and Gandhi. Chansley was charged for participating in the Capitol riot. He was famously photographed shirtless and wearing a horned fur helmet during the attack.He was jailed on Wednesday for 41 months.During his speech, he admitted that he was wrong for entering the Capitol, calling it "indefensible," but maintained he was not a "dangerous criminal," an "insurrectionist," or a "domestic terrorist." He also distanced himself from the other people he was...
RELIGION
CBS San Francisco

With Sirhan Sirhan’s Possible Parole Looming, Controversial Theories on RFK Assassination Resurface

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — More than 50 years ago, on April 17, 1969, a young Palestinian of Jordanian citizenship was convicted of killing U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy at a Los Angeles campaign event. Six days later, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death in the gas chamber. In 1972, the California Supreme Court did away with the death penalty, and Sirhan’s sentence was commuted to life in prison. Now 77-years-old, Sirhan has sought to be released on parole numerous times. On his 16th attempt on August 27, 2021, a two-member state parole board panel recommended that Sirhan is “suitable”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

Courthouse Escapee Dayonte Resiles On Trial For Murder

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After seven years, Dayonte Resiles is on trial for murder. Resiles, who gained notoriety five years ago when he bolted from a Broward Courtroom and escaped through a stairwell, could face the death penalty if convicted. Back in 2014, Resiles was arrested for burglarizing the Davie home of Jill Su and stabbing her to death. Su, a wife and mother and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found tied up and bleeding in her bathroom. Her son, Justin Su, discovered her body. In a chilling 911 call played by prosecutors in court Wednesday, Justin Su is heard shrieking and screaming to the 911 operator about his mother’s stab wounds and tied hands. Resiles has said he’s innocent and was framed for the murder.  His attorney Michael Orlando told the jury Wednesday that DNA evidence won’t prove his guilt. The victim’s husband, renowned etymologist Dr. Nan Yao Su, testified Wednesday about rushing home to see his wife’s lifeless body being wheeled on a stretcher from their house. “I said do something, she can’t be dead,” he said, holding back tears. The trial is expected to last through early December. If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.
DAVIE, FL
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Jury sent home for day after reviewing video as judge ponders mistrial

Jury deliberations in the the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on 17 November for a second day, with jurors requesting a review of several key pieces of video evidence that traced the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.Jurors will return to the Kenosha County courthouse on 18 November for a third day of deliberations.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests that night. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hazard-herald.com

Photos: Day 7 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Rittenhouse Trial Day 7: Prosecutors finish making their case. As a forensic pathologist testified Tuesday in the seventh day of Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, that Rittenhouse turned away from the screen as the face of Anthony Huber was shown as he lay dead on an autopsy table, his eyes slightly open, his long red hair spread out on the bloody table.
LAW

