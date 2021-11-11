Tom Holland Calls Zendaya The ‘Most Incredible Person’ While Gushing Over Her CFDA Honor

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star raved over how deserving Zendaya was of the Council of Fashion Designers of America honor.

Spider-Man has really found his Mary Jane! Tom Holland wrote the sweetest Instagram post on Thursday November 11, to celebrate Zendaya being honored by the CFDA. The 25-year-old actor shared a photo of his Spider-Man co-star arriving on the red carpet, looking absolutely stunning. The post was only the latest in a series of flirty comments that Tom has left for Zendaya in recent months.

Zendaya was gorgeous in red at the CFDA honors. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

For the event, the actress, 25, rocked a tiny red bandeau along with a matching skirt, as she accessorized with a silver bracelet and matching necklace. Zendaya also had her hair in gorgeous, long braids for the red carpet. Tom seemed like he couldn’t take just how beautiful his girlfriend looked on the red carpet, when he shared the photo. “Naaa stop it,” he wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats [Zendaya] and [Law Roach] you guys deserve every bit of this.”

Tom’s message to Zendaya on Instagram. (Screenshot)

After the Spider-Man co-stars were spotted sharing a steamy kiss back on July 2, Tom and Zendaya have gushed over each other on plenty of occasions. When Zendaya celebrated her birthday on September 1, Tom shared a sweet photo of the pair on-set, and penned a sweet message for her. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up,” he wrote to his love. The pair will also return to their on-screen roles as a couple in the upcoming MCU flick Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.

Tom and Zendaya share a moment at the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere! (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Tom hasn’t been the only one to share sweet messages. Zendaya also had very kind things to say to the actor, when she was interviewed by InStyle on October 12. The Dune actress specifically pointed out how well her boyfriend carries himself, as he portrays a superhero in one of the most successful film franchises of all-time. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” she said.