CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland Calls Zendaya The ‘Most Incredible Person’ While Gushing Over Her CFDA Honor

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2421gF_0ctcxfsS00
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star raved over how deserving Zendaya was of the Council of Fashion Designers of America honor.

Spider-Man has really found his Mary Jane! Tom Holland wrote the sweetest Instagram post on Thursday November 11, to celebrate Zendaya being honored by the CFDA. The 25-year-old actor shared a photo of his Spider-Man co-star arriving on the red carpet, looking absolutely stunning. The post was only the latest in a series of flirty comments that Tom has left for Zendaya in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THjgC_0ctcxfsS00
Zendaya was gorgeous in red at the CFDA honors. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

For the event, the actress, 25, rocked a tiny red bandeau along with a matching skirt, as she accessorized with a silver bracelet and matching necklace. Zendaya also had her hair in gorgeous, long braids for the red carpet. Tom seemed like he couldn’t take just how beautiful his girlfriend looked on the red carpet, when he shared the photo. “Naaa stop it,” he wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats [Zendaya] and [Law Roach] you guys deserve every bit of this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YA02K_0ctcxfsS00
Tom’s message to Zendaya on Instagram. (Screenshot)

After the Spider-Man co-stars were spotted sharing a steamy kiss back on July 2, Tom and Zendaya have gushed over each other on plenty of occasions. When Zendaya celebrated her birthday on September 1, Tom shared a sweet photo of the pair on-set, and penned a sweet message for her. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up,” he wrote to his love. The pair will also return to their on-screen roles as a couple in the upcoming MCU flick Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an6Y9_0ctcxfsS00
Tom and Zendaya share a moment at the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere! (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Tom hasn’t been the only one to share sweet messages. Zendaya also had very kind things to say to the actor, when she was interviewed by InStyle on October 12. The Dune actress specifically pointed out how well her boyfriend carries himself, as he portrays a superhero in one of the most successful film franchises of all-time. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland & Zendaya Step Out For Rare Date Night In Beverly Hills — Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed trying to keep a low profile while leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed food together. Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 25, got attention when they stepped out for a recent date night! The reported new lovebirds appeared to try and stay discreet while leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA but were photographed separately in their casual outfits. The actor wore a dark t-shirt and brown baseball cap while the actress wore a white top and a black face mask.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Andie MacDowell, 63, Stuns In Elegant Gown While Showcasing Silver Hair At InStyle Awards

The ‘Maid’ actress took over the red carpet in a sophisticated number as her glamorous curls, now flawlessly silver, stole the spotlight. Andie MacDowell looked every inch the classic Hollywood beauty during her latest public appearance! The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ star, 63, stunned fans during her appearance at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15, as she donned an elegant black gown which highlighted her sophisticated style. Taking over the red carpet at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, Andie paired the timeless look with an embellished pearl necklace, a fabulous charm bracelet and a deep blue clutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
Complex

Tom Holland Showers Zendaya With Praise After She Becomes Youngest Winner of CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Tom Holland is head over heels for Zendaya and he wants everyone to know it. The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram Wednesday, where he congratulated his co-star (and rumored girlfriend) on her achievement: being the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner. He congratulated her and stylist Law Roach, both of whom were honored at the New York City event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
Page Six

Zendaya wears harness made of chains for ‘Dune’ promo

Zendaya is all armored up. The actress, 25, is continuing to embrace her inner soldier while promoting “Dune,” most recently rocking a backless Vivienne Westwood harness top made entirely from draped chains at a London photocall for the film on Sunday. Styled by Law Roach, the star paired the breastplate...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfda#Birthdays#Franchises#Dune
fangirlish.com

What Reality Show Did Tom Holland Get Zendaya Hooked On?

Reality shows are trash, but we love them. The trashier, the better. Get me hooked on the drama, the chaos, the people that you wonder if they were raised in a barn or if their parents are hanging their head in shame over their on screen shenanigans. Give it all...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Tom Holland Confirms Jamie Foxx Making MCU Debut In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Actor Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking with Total Film Magazine, Holland had an apparent slip of the tongue that name-checked Foxx--by first name only--while discussing the many Spider-Man characters from previous films that will appear in the upcoming sequel, which is due in theaters on December 17.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Zendaya Wins Icon Award At CFDA’s, Kid Cudi Wears Bridal Gown

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IBTimes

Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Tom Holland's Performance 'Gobsmackingly Brilliant' In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Benedict Cumberbatch is all praise for actor Tom Holland's performance in the highly anticipated movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The 45-year-old actor, who plays Doctor Strange’s character, explained the "pinch-yourself moments" while filming Marvel movies, especially opposite the character of Spider-Man. "All the time when you’re making those movies are...
MOVIES
Daily Gate City

Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy head up CFDA black carpet

Zendaya says she's "so honored" to receive the Fashion Icon award at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America event in New York. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bc4a68f022dd4c3c9c2dabd88f49c7b4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya’s Daring Look

Ever since Tom Holland and Zendaya — Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — were confirmed to be a couple, Marvel fans have loved every second of the couple’s public interactions. Recently, Holland has been sharing a number of posts about his girlfriend, including one from...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Zendaya Shock: Rewrite The Stars Songstress Wows Fans Again With Two Piece Red Carpet Ensemble At CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya wore an Haute couture two-piece ensemble featuring a bandeau bra top and a matching skirt. All eyes and cameras were on Zendaya at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards as the actress strutted through the red carpet wearing a show-stopping Vera Wang outfit. The actress attended the 2021 event Wednesday in New York at The Grill restaurant to receive the highly coveted Fashion Icon award.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy