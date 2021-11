Monday Down South Presented by — Everything you need to know about this weekend’s SEC slate. This one is slightly outside the orbit of the College Football Playoff, source of all light and heat in the sport these days. But there’s still plenty to care about – sole possession of second place in the nation’s toughest division, the inside track on a New Year’s 6 bowl bid, and a path to a top-10 finish, just for starters. GameDay will be in Oxford, ensuring a big-game atmosphere from the jump; the Grove can take it from there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO