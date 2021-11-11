CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 10: Who has the edge?

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens are coming off another wild game as they beat the Vikings in overtime, 34-31, on Justin Tucker’s second game-winning kick of the season. They’ll face the disappointing Miami Dolphins on a short week Thursday night on the road. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:. Ravens...

WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
FanSided

2 terrible contracts the Vikings need to get rid of in 2022

Looking ahead to the offseason, these are the two worst contracts the Minnesota Vikings need to unload. At 3-5 with a bunch of close losses and a schedule that’s not getting any easier, the Minnesota Vikings are headed for an offseason reset. Head coach Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat, and general manager Rick Spielman is not far behind him.
NFL
Jaylen Waddle
VikingsTerritory

Cris Carter Has Blunt Thoughts on the State of the Vikings

In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In a fairly surprising decision, the Ravens released Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He announced the news via social media. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said. “I’ve enjoyed every second...
NFL
#Texans#Bengals#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Pro Football Focus
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
FanSided

What does “CM” mean on NFL referee hats?

NFL referees during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins wore “CM” on their hats. Week 10 of the NFL season officially began on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are looking to continue their climb up the AFC rankings, while the Dolphins were seeking to pull off the massive upset for their third win of the year.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
timestelegram.com

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) return from a bye to host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Ravens odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Minnesota was upset 20-16 by...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Ravens vs Dolphins TNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Ravens are 31-23-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $570 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Baltimore also notched solid ATS marks when playing on the road (17-8-2, $820), kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (24-21-2, $90), facing AFC competition (26-15-1, $950), and against teams with a losing record (13-9-2, $310). The ATS numbers for 2021 are less encouraging, with the Ravens owning a 3-5 overall record (minus-$250), 1-2 mark on the road (minus-$120) and 1-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$450). After nine weeks of play, the Ravens offense ranks first overall in rushing offense (161.6 ground yards per game), second in total offense (427.9 yards per week), seventh in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and eighth in passing offense (266.3 yards per week).
