Can Joe Biden Control Gas Prices? Here's What the President Can Do

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president is facing growing pressure to act after the national average price of gasoline rose by 62 percent in the past...

Brent Breland
5d ago

he has taken away our energy independence and raised our energy prices in 9 short months. we won't be able to survive that alzheimers patient for 3 years.

Debra Evans
5d ago

Well it’s just this easy, turn our pipelines back on and the people that were laid off, they can get their jobs back. Canada will be happy and maybe not sue us for the Keystone and the Michigan #5. We were stock piled with oil before he took office. It was below 2.00 per gallon and we didn’t have to buy oil from OPEC. Ridiculous!! Biden caused this because he wants the power of control on the climate, which has never been proven. He wants the climate change, he needs to pray to the one above.

Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
Fox News

Jesse Watters predicts Joe Biden will be 'one of the worst' presidents of all time

Jesse Watters declared Joe Biden a "horrible president" Saturday on "Watters' World," highlighting the president's failed promises and low approval ratings. JESSE WATTERS: I’m sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible president. I’ve seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he’s incompetent, Democrats don’t want him to run again; everyone’s disappointed. We didn’t think it would be this bad this fast. Everything – and I mean everything – he says he’s going to do, he doesn’t do. And everything he says is true, isn’t true.
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
Houston Chronicle

Report: U.S. crude export ban would raise gasoline prices, not lower them

President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure from his Democratic party to reverse Obama’s 2015 decision lifting the 40-year ban on U.S. crude exports to lower gasoline prices that are at seven-year highs. However, reinstating a U.S. crude export ban would actually increase gasoline prices rather than lower them, according to...
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
Cheddar News

Sen. Schumer Presses President Biden to Tap Oil Reserves to Lower Gas Prices

President Biden is under some pressure from members of his own party over rising gas prices. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the president to utilize oil reserves to lower gas prices ahead of the holiday season, as gas prices are currently at a seven-year high. Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
