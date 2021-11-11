CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

People Shocked to Learn President John Tyler, Born in 1790, Has a Living Grandson

By Rebecca Flood
 5 days ago
The 10th president, John Tyler, was the first president to be widowed, and remarry, while in office, and had the most children of any...

citywatchla.com

Justice In America: Unfit Judges, Lying Thugs, Screamingly Racist Lawyers and Only So Many Black Pastors Please

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' niece Meena, 37, pens Washington Post op-ed telling parents to 'teach anti-racism at home' by saying the US was founded by white supremacists, reading Nikole Hannah-Jones and joining her book club

Kamala Harris' niece Meena has said parents can teach 'anti-racism at home' by telling their children the U.S. was founded by white supremacists and by filling their bookshelves with the works of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones. In a Washington Post op/ed published Tuesday night, Harris detailed how parents can...
EDUCATION
expressnews.com

Viral video shows crowd at Cornerstone Church chanting 'Let's go Brandon' during an event

A video posted Saturday on Twitter showing a crowd chanting "Let's go Brandon" during an event at Cornerstone Church has been viewed more than 2 million times. According to the Associated Press, the slogan is a stand in for “F— Joe Biden” and became popular among Republicans after a post-NASCAR race interview in October. During an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the crowd could be heard chanting the vulgar phrase. The reporter, however, believed the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Teen Vogue

The White Supremacist ‘Great Replacement Theory’ Has Deep Roots

Republican politicians and commentators are continuing to embrace the white supremacist replacement theory about non-white immigration to the United States. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said Democrats wanted “the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far away countries.” Referring to an “invasion” of Haitian migrants, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said, “ In 18 years, if every one of them has two or three children, you are talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters.” Patrick concluded, “This is trying to take over our country without firing a shot.”
U.S. POLITICS
State
Virginia State
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Buttigieg is right — America’s roads are racist. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are pretending to misunderstand

Another day, another manufactured right-wing outrage about America’s history of systemic racism. On Monday, White House correspondent for The Grio April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Secretary Buttigieg, who has talked about this issue before, delivered a response that would set right-wing Twitter on fire with white-hot rage.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sarcastically tweeted, “The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads.” Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has himself sparked backlash over the past year for echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

White people are not the victims in discussions about historical racism

During a radio interview last week, former House speaker Newt Gingrich was asked why Democrats “always rely on racism” in politics. “The Democrats have moved from anti-Black racism to anti-White racism,” Gingrich asserted. “There’s something in the DNA of the Democratic Party that requires it to be fascinated with skin color. It may go back to the fact that it was the party of slavery. It was the party of segregation. It’s kind of hard to know.”
SOCIETY
Person
William Henry Harrison
Person
John Tyler
Person
Caroline Harrison
Person
George Washington
WTOL-TV

If you see an all-black American flag, what does that mean?

WASHINGTON — Have you seen this viral TikTok video showing people flying black American flags? These flag-wavers claim it’s a resistance symbol from the Civil War era. Photos and videos of monochromatic black American flags have popped up online. Tweets and TikToks claim they were first flown by the Confederates during the American Civil War. The posters claim they mean “no quarter,” or in other words, “no mercy” will be given to the enemy.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Colin Powell’s funeral was a missed opportunity for the country

On Friday, Gen. Colin Powell’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral marked a moment of collective mourning in a deeply divided United States. Powell died on Oct. 18 at 84 from complications of covid-19, to which he was especially susceptible despite vaccination because of cancer and Parkinson’s disease. But, probably because...
MILITARY
#Slavery#The Washington Post
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Want Power, Not Justice

“The United States could be a great land for all human beings,” the great Delta Prophetess Fannie Lou Hamer once said. “Instead [White people are] figuring out what trick they can use next to hold us down a little bit longer. As soon as this country realize that … as soon as the White man realizes that … the quicker this can be a peaceful country,” she said 50-plus years ago. How very true.
SOCIETY
Slate

White Supremacists Have Returned to Charlottesville in Another Attempt to “Unite the Right”

In the first days of jury selection this week in Sines v. Kessler, the civil case filed against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, nearly every populist conspiracy theory funneled through conservative social media directly into the right-wing media ecosystem made an appearance. Defendants in the case have indeed come to “unite the right,” viewing nearly every aspect of jury selection through their own partisan lens. In the intervening years since the case was filed, the right has birthed one right-wing boogeyman after another. They have battled for public attention with their ouroboros of populist conspiracy theories designed to keep and hold media attention in a society riven by multiple crises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

