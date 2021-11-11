People Shocked to Learn President John Tyler, Born in 1790, Has a Living Grandson
The 10th president, John Tyler, was the first president to be widowed, and remarry, while in office, and had the most children of any...www.newsweek.com
The 10th president, John Tyler, was the first president to be widowed, and remarry, while in office, and had the most children of any...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4