Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration is moving to get its COVID-19 vaccine requirement back on track after it was blocked last weekend in federal court. Attorneys at the Labor Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration filed a brief in federal court late Monday that says vaccine requirements are nothing new, and that Biden's -- which aims to ensure that about 100 million U.S. workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 -- can save thousands of lives.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO