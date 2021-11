Recent letter writers brought up the topic of if we should trust the president and the government. Well, let’s see. Start with the last election. Maricopa County, Arizona, had about 9,000 more mail-in ballots returned than were issued. Pennsylvania was even worse. Georgia’s rejection rate for questionable ballots was unbelievably and suspiciously low. Wisconsin had major problems with ballot envelopes missing witness identification. When the media says there was “no evidence of widespread election fraud,” they must mean it was only in a few states.

CARVER COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO