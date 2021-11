Real Madrid’s very own prodigy, Vinicius Junior has shown a massive improvement on all fronts this season. He’s assumed the role of the secondary goalscorer for Real Madrid, and has just started to reach incredible heights as a footballer. Last season, he was working a lot on both ends of the pitch, and causing a lot of chaos in the final third. But, as has been the case for three of his four seasons at Real Madrid, the final product was missing on so many occasions. Real could’ve scored a lot more in the last three seasons had Vinicius been more clinical.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO