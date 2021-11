Ok we are just days away from Thanksgiving and plans are being made and menus are being set up and everyone is looking forward to family, food, and football this holiday. Does it seem in your house like the last thing to get taken care of is the desserts for Thanksgiving? I mean we first talk turkey and the many side dishes and once those plans are finalized, then we talk dessert, although this may be the favorite of many.

