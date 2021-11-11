Anti-Vaccine Doctor Who Called Mask Wearing 'Dangerous' Dies of COVID-19
Dr. Christopher Foley advocated for the use of vitamins and ivermectin to fight COVID-19, calling the vaccine a "human...www.newsweek.com
Dr. Christopher Foley advocated for the use of vitamins and ivermectin to fight COVID-19, calling the vaccine a "human...www.newsweek.com
why do they always have these slanted stories? What about the thousands with 2 shots who died of Covid? where are THOSE headlines????
Either with or without he was still gonna die from COVID the poison doesn’t save your life many people have died even if vaccinated
The community college and trade school dropouts like to talk about Israel. The reality is that the unvaxxed in Israel are seriously ill at a rate 40 times more than the vaccinated.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 600