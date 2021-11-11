CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anti-Vaccine Doctor Who Called Mask Wearing 'Dangerous' Dies of COVID-19

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Christopher Foley advocated for the use of vitamins and ivermectin to fight COVID-19, calling the vaccine a "human...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 600

Janice Topping Creutzmann
5d ago

why do they always have these slanted stories? What about the thousands with 2 shots who died of Covid? where are THOSE headlines????

Reply(35)
73
Jluv
5d ago

Either with or without he was still gonna die from COVID the poison doesn’t save your life many people have died even if vaccinated

Reply(25)
41
Stuart Clay Carney
4d ago

The community college and trade school dropouts like to talk about Israel. The reality is that the unvaxxed in Israel are seriously ill at a rate 40 times more than the vaccinated.

Reply(15)
6
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Cardinal

Man refusing COVID-19 vaccine consumes body and blood of a Hebrew man who died 2000 years ago on weekly basis

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last winter, billions of people around the world have decided to get the jab. However, many Americans continue to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to concerns that the research done by scientists just isn’t up to snuff in comparison to that done by random bloggers or podcast host and Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator Joe Rogan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Pfizer CEO's Wife Died Of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications? Company Slams Fake News Claims

A spokesperson for American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has dismissed rumors claiming that the drugmaker CEO’s wife died of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine. A blog post published by Conservative Beaver on Nov. 10 claimed that Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency room due to complications from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The article also claimed that Myriam had been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that she had initially refused to take the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelandonline.com

Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
MANKATO, MN
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tidewater News

Lab Just Made a More Dangerous COVID Virus

This article was beforehand revealed February 5, 2021, and has been up to date with new data. If SARS-CoV-2 has frazzled your nerves, I’ve dangerous information for you. Scientists are already cooking up extra virulent and deadly variations. In a January 22, 2021, Twitter publish, biotech entrepreneur Yuri Deigin highlighted a research posted on the preprint server bioRxiv on the finish of December 2020, saying:1.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Student Dies Days After Receiving Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

A 16-year-old girl in Thailand's Lampang province has died as a result of blood clots in her lungs days after she received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in late October. The unnamed girl died due to thrombosis — blood clots blocking blood vessels — in both of her lungs after she received her follow-up jab of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Oct. 27, The Bangkok Post reported, citing the death certificate issued by the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
69K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

