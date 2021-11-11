CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Mackie’s Captain America will be “like Rocky”, says Marvel producer

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Mackie is carrying the shield for Captain America 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The action movie is in early stages, but a producer on the franchise believes it’s shaping into quite the underdog story. “I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

