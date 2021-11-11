CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: A Veterans’ Day remembrance…

By Michael D. Langan
 5 days ago
I would be first in line honoring those who have served our nation and thank them for their service and sacrifice. I served in the Marine Corps, on active and reserve duty, from 1955 to 1961.

As I think about Veterans’ Day, I looked carefully at a photo above my desk today. It’s a picture of me in battle gear in 1955. It was taken at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The base has been there since 1917 and covers 55,148 acres of the State of Virginia.

What strikes me about the black and white photo is how old-fashioned the gear looks now, that Marines took into battle at the time. My uniform varies little from WW II. The M-1 rifle that you see in my hands “served from the steaming jungles of the Pacific to the sands of North Africa and across Europe during WW II. It was adopted by the U.S. Army as its main battle rifle on January 9, 1937. It served until 1958, when it was replaced by the M-4 rifle which used basically the same operating system.”

I’m not complaining about the gear. I was glad to have whatever equipment that I was given. It was the name of the game at the time.

But in retrospect, look at how the ‘modern’ warrior is clad. Huge changes have taken place. Why? Because the nature of war itself has changed.

Force Reconnaissance Marines during a simulated Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) mission aboard dock landing ship USS Germantown, September 5, 2020. US Marines Corps/Lance Cpl. Kolby Leger

Today’s wars are another story. The Marine Corps and all the services are doing themselves proud.

As I look at that old photo, I’m glad to have had the battle gear I was given. Praise the Lord for it.

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic.

