The data on the dog: Cowboy Bebop stars dish on the two corgis playing Ein

Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop is one of the most highly-anticipated original series coming to the streaming platform in November 2021. Fans have already seen the full trailer and images for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the genre-defying series, but they've lacked one major character from the original anime – Ed. The iconic bounty hunters of the Bebop: Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black(Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Danielle Pineda), and Ein the "data dog" corgi have all been shown extensively, but so far, the final member of their crew is nowhere to be seen. This could mean that Netflix's version of Ed will be significantly look different from the anime character, or Ed might be introduced in Season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO