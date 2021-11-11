CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The data on the dog: Cowboy Bebop stars dish on the two corgis playing Ein

By Nick Romano
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's like when you work with children or babies, you want twins. We have two corgis," Nemec remarks. "They're both fantastic. They're little kings of the set. Everybody wants time with the corgis. At one point, I made the joke, 'If we can't find a corgi in New Zealand, we should...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Wired

John Cho and André Nemec Wanted to Give Their Cowboy Bebop More Soul

Few adaptations in recent memory have been as hotly (and skeptically) anticipated as Netflix’s live-action remake of the 1998 jazz-infused anime classic Cowboy Bebop. Since its English-language debut in 2001, the story of a ragtag trio of planet-hopping bounty hunters and their loyal corgi has provided Western audiences with a kind of gateway drug to the wild, colorful world of anime. Showrunner André Nemec feels up to the task of reintroducing the world to Spike Spiegel and his merry gang through a 10-episode season premiering November 19.
COMICS
Entertainment Weekly

