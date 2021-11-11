The data on the dog: Cowboy Bebop stars dish on the two corgis playing Ein

The Bad Guys Fetch Hefty Bounties in Cowboy Bebop Wanted Posters. Ten days from today, the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will finally hit Netflix. The streaming network has poured plenty of promotional material to introduce the titular characters, the bounty hunters known as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine. But what about the bad guys? That’s why Netflix dropped five “Wanted” posters for some of the outlaws out in the Solar System. Fans got to look closer at Maria Murdock, Abdul Hakim, Asimov Solensan. Additionally, at Teddy Bomber and Pierre Le Fou (wrongly indicated as Pierre La Fou on the posters). All of them have a Woolong — the currency in the Solar System — bounty on their head, and the three protagonists have to pay their bills somehow.
