Public Health

New COVID Testing Sites to Open

By marshall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz announced new COVID-19 rapid testing opportunities and a new saliva PCR testing site...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Shutting Down Ellis Davis COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing Site

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas says they are shutting down the Ellis Davis Field House COVID-19 test and vaccination site. Parkland said in a statement Tuesday the test and vaccination site will be permanently closed on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m., the day before Thanksgiving. The closure comes as Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wjct.org

Jacksonville offers COVID-19 booster shots, testing at 4 sites

The city of Jacksonville is offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. at four community centers in partnership with the Duval County Department of Health and the private provider Agape Health. The booster shots will not require payment or appointments. Agape Health:. Two sites run...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ABC 4

State adds COVID-19 testing sites as community spread worsens

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4) -Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 6.7 million COVID-19 tests have been taken in Utah. Currently, the state is increasing efforts to test Utahns as community spread worsens in different communities. One of those areas of concern is Weber and Morgan counties. Health officials explain why testing continues to be important to help end the pandemic.
MORGAN, UT
State
Minnesota State
buckrail.com

COVID-19 testing sites in Teton County, rapid tests now available

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Health Department (TCHD) announced today, Nov. 5 that beginning Monday, Nov. 8, no-cost, rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 will be available in Teton County. Results will be available within one hour of the test being completed. The Health Department is encouraging community members to utilize...
JACKSON, WY
lasentinel.net

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Returns To Dodger Stadium

Health-care startup Curative has re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced today. The site began offering free, drive-thru PCR nasal tests on Monday. People can access the site by entering through the downtown Gate E entrance. Curative previously partnered with CORE for a mass COVID-19 testing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFOX 14

El Paso COVID-19 testing sites change hours, expanding services

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be changing their hours of operation and expending services for their free COVID-19 testing. For the expanding services their will conduct dual testing of SARS-CoV-2+, Influenza A and Influenza B. The free testing option provides simultaneous detection and differentiation...
EL PASO, TX
Person
Tim Walz
FraminghamSOURCE

Project Beacon COVID Testing Open Veterans Day

FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth’s Project Beacon free COVID-19 testing site will be open on Veterans Day at St. Tarcisius parish center. Appointments are required. No walk-ins. The site is not a drive-thru site. Regular operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment visit https://app.beacontesting.com/login/
FRAMINGHAM, MA
KEYC

More COVID testing locations opening across Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday three new COVID-19 rapid testing opportunities and a new saliva PCR testing site will soon launch to expand Minnesota’s network of community testing sites across the state. This week, the state is launching a new COVID-19 community rapid testing site...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Pcr Testing#Saliva Testing#Covid 19#New Covid Testing Sites
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdmanews.com

Minnesota the Worst State in the Nation for COVID Transmission

Minnesota currently has the highest incidence of COVID of any state in the country. University of Minnesota epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm said we are at 67 cases per 100,000 population, higher than New Mexico’s 65 and Colorado’s 62. Osterholm said Minnesota is in a “very dark” place in regards to the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kdmanews.com

COVID Update for November 11

Active case numbers for the coronavirus in the area remain high as we head into flu season. Chippewa County has 63 active cases, marking 2,050 cases since the pandemic began, and chalking up 40 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus. Yellow Medicine County has 61 active cases, 1,715 cumulative cases, with 21 deaths. Swift has 114 active cases, 1,536 total cases, and 20 deaths. Lac qui Parle has 62 active cases, 1,103 total, with 25 deaths. Kandiyohi has 90 new cases, 9,095 total cases, and 103 deaths. Meeker has 52 new cases, with 3,920 cumulative cases and 55 deaths from the virus. And Renville County has 14 new cases, 2,514 total cases, with 51 deaths reported.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN

