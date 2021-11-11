New COVID Testing Sites to Open

Active case numbers for the coronavirus in the area remain high as we head into flu season. Chippewa County has 63 active cases, marking 2,050 cases since the pandemic began, and chalking up 40 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus. Yellow Medicine County has 61 active cases, 1,715 cumulative cases, with 21 deaths. Swift has 114 active cases, 1,536 total cases, and 20 deaths. Lac qui Parle has 62 active cases, 1,103 total, with 25 deaths. Kandiyohi has 90 new cases, 9,095 total cases, and 103 deaths. Meeker has 52 new cases, with 3,920 cumulative cases and 55 deaths from the virus. And Renville County has 14 new cases, 2,514 total cases, with 51 deaths reported.
