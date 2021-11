Nov. 16, 2021 – Ritchie Bros.’ November Market Trends Report continues to show positive pricing trends across all its equipment indexes, with medium earthmoving equipment prices up 36% in the United States, while truck tractors and vocational trucks are up 45% and 34%, respectively (for the three months ending Oct. 31). With this month’s report, Ritchie Bros. has included a special focus on earthmoving equipment sales in the United States and Canada. According to Ritchie Bros.’ price indexes, wheel loader pricing is up 13% in the United States, while dozer pricing is up 10%. The free November report is available for download at: rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

RETAIL ・ 5 HOURS AGO