BEAVER ISLAND, MI - An 11-year-old girl is the lone survivor of the Saturday plane crash on Beaver Island that left four people dead, police said. Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office Lt. William Church confirmed the girl was the only survivor of the Britton-Norman BN-2A commuter plane that crashed while flying into Welke Airport Saturday evening, Nov. 13. The pilot of the plane and the girl were airlifted by helicopter to McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, Church said, with the pilot later dying from their injuries.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO