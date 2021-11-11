CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Researchers observe Marcus inverted region of charge transfer from low-dimensional semiconductor materials

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharge transfer is a key step in photosynthesis, biological signal transduction, and conversion of various energy sources. The theoretical framework for charge transfer was established by Rudolph Marcus in the 1950s. It predicts the existence of a so-called "Marcus inverted region," where the transfer rate decreases with increasing reaction exothermicity (or...

phys.org

