SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin revealed the new portals on its website allowing residents to access detailed criminal justice information. The recently built “SFDA Prosecutions of SFPD Incidents & Arrests” dashboard tracks the number and types of incidents reported to the San Francisco Police Department that result in arrest as well as those that are prosecuted. The new website allows residents to “observe the relationship between incidents, arrests, and prosecutions, and see the roles of the SFPD and the district attorney’s office within the larger criminal justice system and legal process,” according...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO