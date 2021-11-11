Novel ion exchange membrane improves performance of vanadium redox flow batteries

Separation of two ionic solutions with a permselective membrane that is impermeable to some of the ions leads to an uneven distribution of permeating ions on the two sides of the membrane described by the Gibbs"“Donnan (G"“D) equilibrium with the G"“D factors relating ion concentrations in the two solutions. Here, we present a method of calculating the G"“D factors for ideal electroneutral multi-ion solutions with different total charge of non-permeating species on each side of a permselective membrane separating two compartments. We discuss some special cases of G"“D equilibrium for which an analytical solution may be found, and we prove the transitivity of G"“D factors for multi-ion solutions in several compartments interconnected by permselective membranes. We show a few examples of calculation of the G"“D factors for both simple and complex solutions, including the case of human blood plasma and interstitial fluid separated by capillary walls. The article is accompanied by an online tool that enables the calculation of the G"“D factors and the equilibrium concentrations for multi-ion solutions with various composition in terms of permeating ions and non-permeating charge, according to the presented method.

