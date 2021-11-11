Novel ion exchange membrane improves performance of vanadium redox flow batteries
By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
5 days ago
The vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) is a promising sustainable energy storage system. In a VRFB cell, an ion exchange membrane (IEM) is used to prevent formation of a cathode/anode short circuit and avoid electrolyte crossover and side reactions, while allowing proton conduction to keep the cell electrically neutral....
Doping is a well-known strategy to enhance the electrochemical energy storage performance of layered cathode materials. Many studies on various dopants have been reported; however, a general relationship between the dopants and their effect on the stability of the positive electrode upon prolonged cell cycling has yet to be established. Here, we explore the impact of the oxidation states of various dopants (i.e., Mg2+, Al3+, Ti4+, Ta5+, and Mo6+) on the electrochemical, morphological, and structural properties of a Ni-rich cathode material (i.e., Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2). Galvanostatic cycling measurements in pouch-type Li-ionÂ full cells show that cathodes featuring dopants with high oxidation states significantly outperform their undoped counterparts and the dopants with low oxidation states. In particular, Li-ion pouch cells with Ta5+- and Mo6+-doped Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2 cathodes retain about 81.5% of their initial specific capacity after 3000 cycles at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1. Furthermore, physicochemical measurements and analyses suggest substantial differences in the grain geometries and crystal lattice structures of the various cathode materials, which contribute to their widely different battery performances and correlate with the oxidation states of their dopants.
University of Cambridge researchers have developed a photo-rechargeable zinc-ion battery that is able to harvest and store solar energy. “These cells were conceived as a low-cost energy harvesting and storage solution for off-grid communities in developing countries,” Professor Michael Volder told pv magazine. The battery was built with a photocathode...
Lithium-ion batteries with recycled cathodes can outperform batteries with cathodes made from pristine materials, lasting for thousands of additional charging cycles, a study finds. Growing demand for these batteries — which power devices from smartphones to electric vehicles — may outstrip the world’s supply of some crucial ingredients, such as...
Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup mobility technology company, announced this week that it has entered into an agreement with Li-Cycle. Li-Cycle is focused on recovering and recycling lithium-ion batteries and is the largest battery recycler in North America. Atlis is focused on developing a fully electric vehicle platform as well as proprietary battery cells and packs. It also wants to build charging infrastructure that would recharge a 500-mile range battery in under 15 minutes. Its XT pickup truck prototype was revealed earlier this year and production is slated to begin next year.
Researchers at Georgia Tech have developed a lateral flow test platform that can perform advanced assays that would otherwise require a laboratory. By controlling the flow of liquid through the lateral flow test, the research team designed it so that it can perform advanced multistep assays that do not require sophisticated lab equipment and significant periods of time. So far, they have designed advanced dipstick tests that can detect both COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously, and others that can perform immunoassays to detect Zika virus, HIV, hepatitis B virus, or malaria.
Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing Lithium-ion power systems that facilitate the transition from lead acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Lithium-ion battery power, on Tuesday announced its Guardian family of Lithium-ion Battery Backup Units. The Guardian family of batteries are targeted at...
The Redox Flow Battery market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2031. The report offers detailed analysis regarding the current market environment, the recent trends and drivers, and the overall market scenario. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Redox Flow Battery market in forthcoming years. The report also provides extensive and descriptive industry analysis of the key factors shaping the global market.
The $30 billion-plus global Li-ion battery market is expected to double in the next five years. Improved cathode materials will enable Li-ion batteries to operate reliably at high capacity and high voltage over repeated cycles without sacrificing performance, safety or cost. However, existing options are hindered by material and performance degradation at high voltage, limiting their usefulness in many key applications.
Hicham Machrouki (left), PhD, Battery Modelling Engineer at Addionics. Hicham has 10 years of experience in the automotive industry. He worked for Jaguar Land Rover and PSA Group in thermal analysis and cooling systems for EV and ICE vehicles. Hicham holds a PhD in fluid dynamics from France. Ross Hubble...
Solid-state battery technology is emerging as a lighter, potentially safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries currently powering electric vehicles. While Li-ion power sources have made strides in terms of cost and power density and driving range, solid-state alternatives promoted at this week’s Web Summit promise to offer improved performance and greater safety.
Last week battery startup SES announced it had developed the world’s largest lithium metal cell. The cell itself is still a prototype, but the company expects to be producing them commercially for use in EVs by 2025. Off the back of this announcement, I want to talk about batteries using lithium metal anodes, and the differences between SES and its peers QuantumScape and Solid Power.
Due to their high conductivity and interface formability, sulfide electrolytes are attractive for use in high energy density all-solid-state batteries. However, electrode volume changes during charge-discharge cycling typically cause mechanical contact losses at the electrode/electrolyte interface, which leads to capacity fading. Here, to suppress this contact loss, isolated PS43- anions are reacted with iodine to prepare a sulfide polymer electrolyte that forms a sticky gel during dispersion in anisole and drying of the resulting supernatant. This polymer, featuring flexible ("“P"“S"“S"“)n chains and enhanced solubility in anisole, is applied as a lithium-ion-conductive binder in sheet-type all-solid-state batteries, creating cells with low resistance and high capacity retention.
Lithium-ion batteries have played a vital role in the development of electric vehicles and we love them for that. But at the same time, lithium is expensive to produce, unstable in high temperatures, and a finite resource whose mining often comes with supply chain problems. Battery researchers and manufacturers have...
A research project by scientists at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute indicates that lithium-ion batteries made from recycled and recovered components could last up to 50 percent longer than those made from "new" materials, potentially encouraging manufacturers to focus more on greener battery options. A study by researchers at the Worcester...
Renesas has introduced a battery pack monitor for long strings of cells that uses an ac-coupled bus to solve the thorny problem of passing data up and down the line. At the same time, it revealed a high-side battery protection and monitoring IC for 4S to 16S cell battery packs.
Separation of two ionic solutions with a permselective membrane that is impermeable to some of the ions leads to an uneven distribution of permeating ions on the two sides of the membrane described by the Gibbs"“Donnan (G"“D) equilibrium with the G"“D factors relating ion concentrations in the two solutions. Here, we present a method of calculating the G"“D factors for ideal electroneutral multi-ion solutions with different total charge of non-permeating species on each side of a permselective membrane separating two compartments. We discuss some special cases of G"“D equilibrium for which an analytical solution may be found, and we prove the transitivity of G"“D factors for multi-ion solutions in several compartments interconnected by permselective membranes. We show a few examples of calculation of the G"“D factors for both simple and complex solutions, including the case of human blood plasma and interstitial fluid separated by capillary walls. The article is accompanied by an online tool that enables the calculation of the G"“D factors and the equilibrium concentrations for multi-ion solutions with various composition in terms of permeating ions and non-permeating charge, according to the presented method.
According to Rodrigo Amado, CBMM’s strategy and new businesses manager, the company is convinced that developing materials for battery technology is a very promising segment that should represent 25% of its revenue by 2030. “We are working intensely with large partners to offer to the market, mainly for the automotive...
