Record-breaking rainfall in Asia prompts special curated journal issue

The U.S. Midwest is known for its rolling agricultural fields, its many lakes, and, as of late, its harmful algal blooms. Fertilizer-laden waters running into lakes, rivers, and coastal areas feed sludgy blooms of algae, some of which are highly toxic. When the nutrients arrive, algae thrive—at the expense of all else. Thick algae mats can block out the Sun, use up the oxygen, choke out the ecosystem's natural aquatic life, and create dead zones. The blooms can also degrade water quality and pose public health hazards, as exemplified by a particularly harmful Lake Erie bloom in 2014. Much remains unknown about when and where the blooms will form on a broad scale, yet these insights are imperative for mitigation strategies.

WILDLIFE ・ 8 HOURS AGO