Aerospace & Defense

Medical experiments in space

By Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SpaceX carrier rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S. early on Thursday morning, Central European Time. The 'Cosmic Kiss' mission's four crew members will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on board a Crew Dragon capsule. They will remain on the ISS until April 2022....

