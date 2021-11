The 2021 MLB season has not yet ended. We’re awaiting Game 6 of the World Series tonight, and there’s still possibly going to be a Game 7 tomorrow. After a World Series winner is determined, though, we head into an uncertain winter in which free agency will begin, but... what team is going to sign any major free agent or make any major trade while the terms under which the game is governed have not yet been decided?

