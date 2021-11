AVON, Ohio -- The Lorain County Chamber of Commerce staged the return of its annual Business Expo Nov. 4 at Tom’s Country Place in Avon. More than 80 businesses took part. That number is lower than the 2019 tally of about 120, but chamber President Tony Gallo said the organization is very pleased that so many came back after the pandemic year of 2020.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO