With a 4-2 vote, the USD 431 Board of Education in Hoisington approved voluntary athletic practices or open gyms to occur on Sundays. Activities Director Faron Kraft was approached by several basketball coaches in Hoisington to allow open gyms at sites other than the Hoisington Activity Center. The Activity Center already allows gym floor access to all citizens from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Kraft said coaches want less interference from the public for their players.

HOISINGTON, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO