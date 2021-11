Tom Brady looks like the favorite to win the NFL MVP award after Week 9, and he was on a bye week. If Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season proved anything, it is that there is no favorite to win the Super Bowl. It has all the making of a wide open competition, which is good news for fans looking for interesting football for the rest of the campaign. But what about the NFL Most Valuable Player race?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO