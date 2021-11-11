CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity

By EDNA TARIGAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has met with Indonesian officials to discuss closer cooperation in future technologies, cybersecurity and economic...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

EarthTalks to discuss drivers of tropical forest decline in Indonesia, Brazil

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Tropical forests are biodiversity hotspots that also store tons of carbon, helping to regulate the Earth’s carbon cycle. Changes in climate and land use, however, are driving deforestation and reducing forest capacity to store carbon in these important ecosystems. Mark Cochrane, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory, will deliver a talk titled "Changing fire regimes in Indonesia and Brazil: the roles of fire and land use in tropical forest decline" at 4 p.m. Monday, November 8. The talk, which is free and open to the public, takes place via Zoom.
UNIVERSITY, FL
wcn247.com

Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new plan to protect and promote technologies critical to the national interest, including quantum technologies, in a challenge to China’s emerging dominance in key strategic fields. Morrison told a virtual conference the initial focus will be on nine critical technologies on a list of 63. The top nine include quantum technologies that apply quantum physics to access, transmit and process vast quantities of information. Morrison said the technologies have major defense applications including enabling navigation where global positioning systems don’t work and helping protect Australia against advanced cyber attacks. Chinese physicists said last month they had developed the world’s fastest programmable quantum computing system.
CHINA
International Atomic Energy Agency

Youth Discuss the Future of Nuclear Industry at Safety Conference

Six winners of the IAEA’s nuclear safety essay contest spoke about the future of nuclear safety in power generation, the role of stakeholders in building trust with the public, and how to attract young specialists to the nuclear safety field, in a special youth panel session at the International Conference on a Decade of Progress after Fukushima-Daiichi: Building on the Lessons Learned to Further Strengthen Nuclear Safety. The conclusions of the discussion will be factored into the outcomes of the conference.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Retno Marsudi
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Coca-Cola, Summit Utilities, ICD to Discuss Treasury Technology at AFP 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance professionals attending the #AFP2021 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. will hear treasury leaders from The Coca-Cola Company and Summit Utilities share how they integrated technology to optimize their cash and investment workflows in a live session, "Deeply Connected: Integrating Cash & Investments for Optimal Efficiency," moderated by ICD, treasury's trusted independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. The session is part of the Capital Markets and Investments track and will run from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in room 145B of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
BUSINESS
wcn247.com

WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5% in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased. In its weekly report on the pandemic, WHO said COVID-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totaled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported globally, 2.1 million came from Europe. It was the seventh consecutive week that COVID-19 cases continued to mount across the 61 countries WHO counts in its European region, which stretches through Russia to Central Asia. Within Europe, WHO said the highest numbers of new cases were in Russia, Germany and Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s expert panel discussion on the UK’s strategy against Covid

As we edge closer into winter concerns around the UK’s current Covid rates of infection and number of daily deaths loom.The government is currently sticking with its plan A of relying on the Covid vaccines and booster jabs to curb the number of infections. However, last month, hospital and doctors’ leaders urged ministers to move to plan B – compulsory mask-wearing, Covid passes for crowded events and working from home – to avert a looming disaster for the NHS.Ministers have dismissed the idea of bringing in plan B for now, while Boris Johnson, speaking at the G20 summit in Rome,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Uk#Ap#British#Indonesian#The European Union
TheConversationCanada

Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region, which includes 24 nations and stretches from Australia to Japan and from India to the U.S. west coast, is home to both the largest concentration of humanity and the greatest source of global emissions. In 2020, the region produced 16.75 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the consumption of oil, gas and coal — more than all other regions worldwide combined. Success in the global effort to keep global warming below 2 C and stop catastrophic climate change depends on the region to move away from coal and other fossil fuels. Yet at the COP26 climate summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy