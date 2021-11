Glasgow, Scotland — The world's top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed on Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. The agreement was met with cautious optimism by others at the ongoing U.N. climate talks in Scotland, but it wasn't clear whether the bilateral deal might be enough to revive efforts for a much broader agreement at COP26, as the U.N. chief warned the conference's key objective was "on life support."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO