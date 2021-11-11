CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan says sorry to court for forgetting book discussions

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of...

epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
The Week

Meghan Markle apologizes for misleading court, says she didn't recall exchanges about biography

Meghan Markle has apologized to a British court, saying she didn't intend to be misleading about her cooperation with a biography. A judge earlier this year sided with the Duchess of Sussex after she sued a British tabloid over the publication of a private letter to her father, and the publisher, Associated Newspapers, has appealed that ruling. In the appeal, Associated Newspapers is making the case that Meghan publicized private information by cooperating with the authors of Finding Freedom, a book about her and Prince Harry, according to The Associated Press. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they didn't contribute to this book, but their former press secretary, Jason Knauf, this week said he attended a meeting with the authors and that Meghan provided "briefing points she wanted me to share with" them, The Daily Beast reports. Knauf also said the book was discussed "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email."
#Duchess Of Sussex#The Duchess#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Associated Newspapers
Daily Beast

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Forget’ to Tell a U.K. Court Anything Else?

Wednesday night saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in full glamor mode. Arriving at a veterans’ gala in New York, she sparkled in a bespoke red Carolina Herrera gown and tens of thousands of dollars worth of gems, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet from Cartier, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
BBC

Meghan apologises to court for forgetting biography briefing notes

The Duchess of Sussex has apologised to a court for making a misleading statement in her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday's publishers. The Appeal Court heard she had asked an aide to brief the authors of a biography - despite having earlier said she "did not contribute" to the book.
Grazia

Why Does Everyone Blame Meghan And Forget About Harry?

Over the past day, emails and texts between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their former communications director Jason Knauf have emerged. The messages have been made public as the Mail on Sunday appeal to Meghan's privacy case, relating to when they published a handwritten letter to her father. In the appeal, it has been revealed that Meghan told Knauf that she suspected the letter might be leaked (that doesn't mean it should have been, btw) and that Meghan did have a slight involvement in Finding Freedom - the biography which the couple had previously claimed to have no involvement in. It means some have been quick to brand her a 'liar'.
Sand Hills Express

Meghan apologizes to U.K. court, but says no “intention to mislead”

London — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made an appearance in honor of U.S. veterans on Wednesday, attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York. Their appearance came as the Duchess remains locked in a legal dispute with the publisher of a U.K. tabloid, the Mail on Sunday. Meghan has now apologized for forgetting conversations she had with an aide that could now be used against her in the case, though she insists she had no “intention to mislead” the court.
People

Meghan Markle Sits Down with Ellen DeGeneres in Surprise Interview!

Surprise! Meghan Markle is making her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Duchess of Sussex will appear on the talk show Thursday, and a sneak peek of her chat with DeGeneres released Wednesday shows Meghan reminiscing about going on auditions on the same Warner Bros. lot when she worked as an actress before meeting Prince Harry.
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.

