Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media Following Win

By Jack Foster
 5 days ago
In Rae Burrell's absence, Jordan Walker and Alexus Dye stepped up the most. Dye entered halftime with zero rebounds but got up for 13 in the second half, and Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with 14 points, drilling a three in the late stages to cut the lead to two points before Sara Puckett finished the Salukis.

Tamari Key was crucial to Tennessee's win as well, as the junior center was on the court for the entirety of the Lady Vols' 17-2 run at the end of the game.

Key, Dye and Walker discussed their performances, the impact of losing Rae Burrell, three-point shooting, freshmen's performances and more during the post-game press conference, which is above.

Top JuCo DB Keionte Scott Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted the top junior college defensive back in the country in Snow College's Keionte Scott over the weekend. The prized recruit, who is currently focusing on a top-five of Oregon, BYU, Miami, Auburn, and Tennessee took an official visit to Knoxville this weekend, which he recaps with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
West Virginia RB Commit Williams Recaps First Visit With Vols, Talks Relationship With Jerry Mack

Tennessee Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack hit the road at the end of October to check in on multiple prospects, including East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Mack would extend an offer to the 6', 210lbs Williams, who has since become a priority for the Tennessee staff. The West Virginia commitment was in attendance for Tennessee's match-up against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. He discusses his thoughts on the recent offer from Mack and his first visit to Knoxville with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Kentucky, Georgia, Celebrations, Hendon Hooker and More in Monday Press Conference

Coming off the most impressive win of the season against Kentucky, Tennessee is officially in Georgia week. During the first media availability of the week, Josh Heupel addressed the media to share his final thoughts on the Kentucky game, including Hendon Hooker's award-winning performance, and look ahead to what Georgia brings to the table when they come to Rocky Top for Week 10.
GEORGIA STATE
Everything Kellie Harper Said After Lady Vols Win

"Well, I got to discuss with our team that you never take a win for granted, so we got to celebrate pretty good in the locker room on that one. We knew that Southern Illinois was going to come in and be very disciplined. They had a great game plan. They were very physical, and you know they can shoot the ball. We knew we had a challenge because Jordan wasn't playing. We knew that was going to change the dynamic a little bit for us. Obviously, foul trouble and the injury. I am proud of our team. We had to piece it together the majority of the game. Hopefully, we can grow individually and get a little bit better and build on it."
KNOXVILLE, TN
